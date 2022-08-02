Work your electricity plan Advertising Feature

Photo: Provided

You've heard recent media reports talking about the energy 'crisis' currently grappling the nation.



In May, the Australian Energy Market Operator warned of an increase to the wholesale power price in Queensland.



Due to this, energy retailers across the Energex network have passed on substantial rate increases, most of which came into effect on July 1.

In South-East Queensland, we are lucky enough to benefit from a deregulated energy market which allows us the freedom to shop around and choose from over 30 energy retailers. It's easy to change retailers or negotiate a better, fairer deal.

The team at Goodhew Electrical and Solar is often asked which electricity retailer has the best deal.



It depends on so many things, so their recommendation is to visit the Federal Government's Energy Made Easy website to see what deal is right for the customer.



If you've received a letter from your retailer notifying you of an increase to your electricity supply rates and usage tariff, you may benefit from visiting www.energymadeeasy.gov.au.

These tips will help ensure you're getting the most out of our electricity plan:



Read your bill

If you haven't received any notification from your retailer, the best way to check for any changes to your rates/tariff pricing is to read your latest electricity bill.



Firstly, your bill will break down your grid usage. Most houses have at least two tariffs. The main tariff with the highest usage will be your normal power that is on 24/7; this is charged at a higher rate than the other tariffs.



Your bill should show the kilowatt-hours used and the cost per unit. If you have a second tariff, this will be shown in the same way on your statement of charges.

Next look at the breakdown of your supply charges. These are the daily fees that your electricity retailer charges you for supplying power to your premises.



Depending on the retailer, this can include a daily supply charge - usually around $1/day; and metering charges - usually a few cents per day.

Compare your rates

Once you've found what your current rates are, you can compare these to other retailers.



Calculate how much each retailer will charge you in daily supply/metering fees and what their tariff rates are.



Most people will look for the lowest tariffs and don't realise that the daily supply charges are a lot higher. If you have solar, you should see which retailer is offering the best feed-in tariff.



Try using a government-owned comparison site to compare offerings while avoiding those pesky spam emails and phone calls.

Chat to your existing retailer

Once you've done your research, speak to your existing retailer and ask them to give you their best rate. If you're a long-term customer, you may be able to negotiate a good deal with them.

Switch to solar and save

Do you dread that quarterly bill from your electricity retailer? Install Solar and start saving today.



The Goodhew team will work with you to understand your energy needs and tailor a solution for your property.



Whether your goal is to take a large chunk out of your bill or eliminate it altogether, they have the expertise and experience to design and install a system that uses only the highest quality products.