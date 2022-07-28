So It Goes: Bookish count down

He had already added up the number of books he was likely to read in his lifetime.
I didn't ask him what age that took him to, because a mother doesn't like to think that her son might have a finishing date.
But that didn't hold him back from doing his mother's maths.
He gave me a few more years than his own (either wishful thinking or a belief that I have lived a soft life), although he was already factoring in potential blindness or senility, methinks a little too generously. But all going well, he tells me I have roughly 2,500 books left in me.
My son knows I love to read.
He knows that I read fairly prolifically at about three books a week.
What he doesn't know is that these days the three is dwindling to two, given the fact that I get tired earlier and I do read my fair share of slightly dodgy books.
Hence the conversation.
I am a finisher. If the book isn't to my taste, I read it anyway. If I don't like the movie, I watch it anyway. If I don't like the food, I eat it regardless.
And sometimes this pays off. Sometimes it takes half the book before it kicks in and the latter half of the story is so excellent, it was well worth the tedium to start. But of course, more often than not, the plot drags and so does my interest.
And with so few books remaining by his reckoning, he figures it's time I make every one of them count.
This is the boy who tells me that 'pressure makes diamonds' and that 'all is well as long as everything that leads to now makes you happy'. He's full of wonderful justifications and I love him for it.
So he is worth listening to. I find his logic irrefutable and so I think I might take a bit of notice of the boy.
Maybe my discard pile might grow a bit quicker and maybe Rotary Bookfest might benefit a little earlier from my reading habit.
The problem is knowing what is good and what's not. I have to like the start and I have to like the ending. And, come to think about it, the middle seems pretty important too.
I will take any and all suggestions as I start my final reading count down.
- Linda Muller
