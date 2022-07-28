The Koala Tavern at Capalaba is undergoing a $3 million renovation to revamp the venue for the local community.
The tavern's new look has been designed by RED architects.
Works on the pub's new gaming area were completed recently, with the major refurbishment now focused on creating a new beer garden, updating the family-friendly bistro and transforming the sports bar into an entertainment focused hub.
The new and expansive beer garden will give patrons extra space for alfresco drinks and dining. It will also feature an adjoining children's play area.
With the new-look pub comes a refined dining menu for the bistro which offers a modern take on classic Australian pub food such as schnitzels, salads, burgers, steaks. Signature dishes include hot roast chicken rolls and a rotisserie chicken with sides.
The sports bar offers live sporting action on the big screen and touring acts.
Australian Venue co Chief Operating Officer, Craig Ellison said he was thrilled that the tavern was receiving a new lease on life.
"Australian Venue Co is continuing to invest in the Queensland pub scene with this exciting multi-million dollar Koala Tavern renovation. We know that the connection between the community and the Koala Tavern runs deep, so it's important that we create an updated social venue for people to spend time and make memories with friends and family over good food, drinks and entertainment. We are creating a familiar, yet exciting space for all community members to socialise," he said.
The tavern is slated to reopen late 2022. The newly renovated gaming room will remain open for the majority of the works.
The renovations at the Koala Tavern are part of an investment strategy into the Queensland market by operator Australian Venue Co. Recently completed venues include Cleveland Sands Hotel and Coomera Lodge.
