Darby Burger guest artist

By Linda Muller
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 12:44pm
BURGER: Darby Burger will perform at the Redlands Country Music club social on August 6.

Darby Burger is guest performer at the Redlands Country Music club social, being staged on August 6 at its Pinklands clubhouse.

