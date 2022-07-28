Darby Burger is guest performer at the Redlands Country Music club social, being staged on August 6 at its Pinklands clubhouse.
Burger is a well known performer, having played almost every style but always favouring country.
Advertisement
Entry is $5 and includes tea, coffee and a country style supper. There is a chance to purchase food and drinks and there is also a door prize and raffle. The country-style clubhouse is suitable for wheelchairs.
The event starts at 5pm.
Enquiries to Peter on 0459 194 688
