Redlands College students receive Duke of Edinburgh awards

Updated July 28 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 12:56pm
GOLD: Dominic Toth, Campbell Robertson, Charlie Sewell, Ryland Frost, Riley Deagon, Grace Marchant, Mire Cloete and Esmee Henry celebrate achieving a gold Duke of Edinburgh award.

Eight students from Redlands College received gold Duke of Edinburgh's International awards from the Acting Governor of Queensland, representing Her Excellency the Honourable Jeannette Young PSM, Governor of Queensland. at the City Hall on July 15.

