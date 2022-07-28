Eight students from Redlands College received gold Duke of Edinburgh's International awards from the Acting Governor of Queensland, representing Her Excellency the Honourable Jeannette Young PSM, Governor of Queensland. at the City Hall on July 15.
The students were among 29 students receive their awards for 2021, the highest in any year. Two staff members Rachel Tattersall and Wendy West were also given long service medals. Ms Tattersall has given 10 years of service to the award and Ms West given 20 years, through the Girls Brigade, Calvary Christian, Rivermount and Redlands colleges.
Receiving the awards were Claré Kinnear, Charlize Kinnear, Paris Bastow, Hannah Padbury, Bea Du Toit, James Clibbon, Hanno De Jager, Fletcher Hoffmann, Ella Montenegro, Charles Sewell, Kiah O'Shea, Emma Hounslow, Jake Cairns, Miré Cloete, Antony Bowden, Campbell Robertson, Ryland Frost, Gabrielle Mergard, Dominic Toth, Grace Marchant, Blaise Allart, Riley Deagon, Kaylee Ryder, Jayce Plint, Marcus Hieck, Dale Lombard, Ethan Thomas, Esmee Henry and David James.
To achieve a gold award, participants are required to spend one year serving their community, developing a skill and improving physical recreation. They are also required to plan and participate in two four-day adventure journeys and a five-day residential stay.
Individual activities ranged from helping in an op shop, caring for the elderly during lockdowns, learning to drive, making jewellery, representing the State in volleyball, sailing from Brisbane to Coffs Harbour and hiking. Some participants developed a camping program for an outdoor comapny and others helped on a farm or at other schools.
Award leader Rachel Tattersall said it was a huge achievement.
"To receive your gold award is to reach the pinnacle of youth achievement and I congratulate each of the recipients," Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young PSM Governor of Queensland said.
