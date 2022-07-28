The best of Akmal comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 7pm to 11pm on August 20 and the Calamvale Hotel from 7pm on August 27.
This hilarious journey promises back-to-back comedy cuts from a collection of jokes spanning 25 years.
In that time, Akmal has cemented himself among the comic greats and will now present his top shelf choicest cuts, hand selected by the man himself.
Akmal began his comedic journey under the alias Peter Saleh and since then has reverted to his real name in order to embrace his Arabic heritage.
His stories span his time migrating to Australia at age 11 and his general disillusionment with religion and the world in general.
His comedy has taken him to the Edinburgh and Montreal comedy festivals with multiple appearances in film and television, including a stint on I'm a Celebrity, get Me out of Here.
Other accolades include writing a book entitled The Life of Akmal and winning a Aria award.
Tickets to see the show are $50 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/the-best-of-akmal-at-the-alex-hills-hotel/tickets The restaurants are open for dining before the show. It is an 18 plus event.
There will be two support acts at each show.
WIN: Australian Community Media has prizes to see the show at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 20 and at the Calamvale Hotel on August 27. Being given away at each venue are passes for two people to see the show (value $100) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on August 20 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel and on August 27 at the Calamvale Hotel. Winners will stay in a deluxe suite with breakfast to the total value of $245 at each venue. There are also double show tickets for a further two couples per venue, to be given away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, August 15. Nominate your preferred date and venue on the entry. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.
