WINNERS: Winning tickets to the show and an overnight/breakfast package at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 20 is Stanislaw Wisniowiecki of Russell Island with double passes also going to Andrea Kiely of Alexandra Hills and Cheryl Gillan of Birkdale. Winning an overnight show and breakfast package at the Calamvale Hotel on August 27 is Brendan Casey of Cleveland with double tickets also going to Madelene Beckerman of Calamvale and Rob McCray of Yeronga. Winners will be contacted by the hotels regarding prize collection. The tickets are valued at $100 per double and the overnight package at $245.

