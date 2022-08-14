The best of Akmal comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 7pm to 11pm on August 20 and the Calamvale Hotel from 7pm on August 27.
This hilarious journey promises back-to-back comedy cuts from a collection of jokes spanning 25 years.
Advertisement
In that time, Akmal has cemented himself among the comic greats and will now present his top shelf choicest cuts, hand selected by the man himself.
Akmal began his comedic journey under the alias Peter Saleh and since then has reverted to his real name in order to embrace his Arabic heritage.
His stories span his time migrating to Australia at age 11 and his general disillusionment with religion and the world in general.
His comedy has taken him to the Edinburgh and Montreal comedy festivals with multiple appearances in film and television, including a stint on I'm a Celebrity, get Me out of Here.
Other accolades include writing a book entitled The Life of Akmal and winning a Aria award.
Tickets to see the show are $50 and can be booked on events.humanitix.com/the-best-of-akmal-at-the-alex-hills-hotel/tickets The restaurants are open for dining before the show. It is an 18 plus event.
There will be two support acts at each show.
WINNERS: Winning tickets to the show and an overnight/breakfast package at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on August 20 is Stanislaw Wisniowiecki of Russell Island with double passes also going to Andrea Kiely of Alexandra Hills and Cheryl Gillan of Birkdale. Winning an overnight show and breakfast package at the Calamvale Hotel on August 27 is Brendan Casey of Cleveland with double tickets also going to Madelene Beckerman of Calamvale and Rob McCray of Yeronga. Winners will be contacted by the hotels regarding prize collection. The tickets are valued at $100 per double and the overnight package at $245.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.