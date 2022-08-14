Redland City Bulletin

Akmal brings his comedy to the Alexandra Hills and Calamvale hotels later this month

Updated August 15 2022 - 11:19am, first published August 14 2022 - 11:00pm
AKMAL: Akmal brings his comedy to the Alexandra Hills and Calamvale hotels on August 20 and 27.

The best of Akmal comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 7pm to 11pm on August 20 and the Calamvale Hotel from 7pm on August 27.

