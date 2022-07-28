Rhythm is an international language.
And for that reason, Junkyard Beats has developed its own percussive language to front The Box Show, coming to Redland Performing Arts Centre at 6pm on August 23.
Advertisement
Show founder and creative director Oded Prior said the show represented 'connectivity without words' with an appeal to anyone aged five to 75.
"Each character (Huh, Skibidibi, Skibidiboo, Rakakaka and Flapadabook) has a different vibe. The names are made up in rhythmish - rhythm and gibberish. But the magical part of the show is in the boxes. The boxes are a big part of the set design. We have boxes on wheels, pop up boxes, people inside a box - the sky's the limit. We get new ideas as we delve deeper into the box," Prior said.
In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive.
Prior was born and raised in Israel and started to play the drums when he was 13 years old. He began experimenting with objects lying around his home to create sounds and discovered that anything can be a drum, including the human body.
"It's been seven years in the making and grown into a show with a multiple team with the capacity to hold events and workshops. It's always evolving. We - literally - like to think outside of the box while we work with it," he said.
Prior said this was the first visit to RPAC.
"There is something magical about a regional theatre. We get to see the audience reaction. Most have never seen anything like this. This is not just for kids. We try to inspire the imagination through the use of items people relate to such as buckets, tins and brooms. It will change the way you look at recycled materials," he said.
The Box Show comes to RPAC at 6pm on August 23. Tickets are $10-$24 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or .rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 per online per transaction).
Prior to the show, Junkyard Beats will be hosting an instrument making workshop on at 4.30pm August 22. It is suitable for children aged five and above and offers the chance to make instruments from recycled, and upcycled materials. The workshop combines craft, imaginative play, music, and group work. Tickets are $10 and places are limited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.