Redland City Bulletin

The Box Show brings percussion to a new level

By Linda Muller
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:36am, first published July 28 2022 - 8:11pm
BOX: Boxes will be seen differently after watching The Box Show where simple household items are used as drums, coming to RPAC on August 23.

Rhythm is an international language.

