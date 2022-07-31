CAPALABA MP Don Brown has called for a rethink on the Eastern Transitway, arguing money earmarked for the state project could be redirected into extending Brisbane City Council's Metro line into Redlands.
Mr Brown said the state government should look at whether it needed to continue building the Eastern Transitway after the council released plans which proposed expanding its Metro service into Carindale.
The long-serving MP said there was an opportunity for money that the state intended to spend on the transitway to instead be invested into extending the Metro line towards Capalaba for the 2032 Olympics.
It would see both levels of government come together to avoid a public transport double up, as the transitway is being built between Coorparoo and Carindale, both of which have been earmarked as areas for potential future Metro expansion.
"With the release of the future network, it makes sense for Brisbane City Council to upgrade the council-managed section of Old Cleveland Road from Buranda to Carindale, which will allow the Metro service to extend into the eastern suburbs," Mr Brown said.
"This can then allow funds originally intended for the Eastern Transitway to instead be invested in extending the Metro project right out to Capalaba, providing commuters with a seamless metro trip from Capalaba to the city before the 2032 Brisbane Olympics."
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he had already spoken about his desire to work with the state government on expanding the Metro into other areas.
"Hopefully having more Brisbane Metro supporters in the state government can mean more of the region's residents benefit in the future," he said.
The Eastern Transitway is a $30 million state government project aimed at improving service reliability and bus travel times during peak periods.
Plans for the project have come under scrutiny in recent years, with critics arguing progress on the route has been "agonisingly slow" for commuters.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson claimed in a budget reply speech earlier this year that "little progress" had been made on the transitway and Redlands roads were feeling the traffic pinch due to a lack of state government investment.
"Apart from certain sections of Cleveland Redland Bay Road in Labor electorates, there is little being spent on Redlands coast roads," he said.
Mr Schrinner said it was great having MPs from outside Brisbane interested in getting the Metro extended to their areas.
"The Brisbane Metro will be the first of its kind in Australia and after starting as a council project, it's now financially backed by all three levels of government," he said.
The Brisbane Metro, which council has heralded as "a new era of connected transport", will link the city to the outer suburbs, including the likes of Buranda and Upper Mount Gravatt.
Proposed future Metro lines are subject to approvals.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
