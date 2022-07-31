Redland City Mayor Karen Williams will face a drink driving charge at the Cleveland Magistrate's Court this Monday, August 1.
Police charged Cr Williams with drink driving after she crashed a council owned vehicle into a tree while three times the legal blood alcohol limit in June.
Police allege the long-serving Mayor had a blood alcohol percentage of 0.177 at the time of the crash.
Police released a statement describing the crash as "minor", with a Lexus station wagon running off the road and striking a tree at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets.
Cr Williams admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine at a celebration of the annual budget being handed down before she got behind the wheel.
The Mayor said she would take unpaid leave and stood aside while she prepared to face court.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
