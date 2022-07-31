Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams to face drink driving charge in court

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 31 2022 - 5:00am
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams will face a drink driving charge at the Cleveland Magistrates Court Monday, August 1.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

