Redland City Bulletin

Rental vacancy rates remain below one per cent in Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim

JC
By Jordan Crick
July 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REIQ chief executive Antonia Mercorella says people are turning to social media to find a rental property. Photos supplied

RENTAL vacancy rates in Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim remain below one per cent as tenants continue to feel the pinch in an ultra-competitive Queensland market.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.