RENTAL vacancy rates in Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim remain below one per cent as tenants continue to feel the pinch in an ultra-competitive Queensland market.
Residential Tenancies Authority figures show renters are fighting a battle on two fronts, with prices for three bedroom houses continuing to climb at Cleveland, Jimboomba and Beaudesert.
REIQ chief executive Antonia Mercorella said the competitive market was driving people to pursue unconventional methods when searching for rentals, including trawling social media for properties.
The Redlands vacancy rate remains at 0.6 per cent, according to REIQ's June quarterly report, while Logan dipped to 0.6 per cent and the Scenic Rim stood firm at 0.5 per cent.
That is a drop of more than three per cent for the Scenic Rim since March 2020, putting its vacancy rates on par with the Gold Coast.
The Southern Moreton Bay Islands (3.2 per cent) have the greatest rental availability in Queensland, with Noosa and Mount Isa the next best at 1.1 per cent.
Ms Mercorella said "wafer-thin" vacancy rates were making it difficult for the likes of teachers and nurses to find a place to live near their workplace.
"These people bring skills and spending to the regions, all contributing to the economic prosperity and social fabric of the area, and it's a truly concerning loss to these communities when they simply cannot house them," she said.
"What we need now is creative solutions to breathe the life back into our flat-lining vacancy rates and a genuine long-term plan for housing our population now and into the future."
RTA figures for the June quarter show median prices for three bedroom houses in the 4280 and 4285 postcodes - which includes Jimboomba and Beaudesert - increased to $442 and $410 respectively.
Rents at Cleveland have jumped to $500, up from $480 during the first quarter of this year, while Thornlands increased from $570 to $585.
Ms Mercorella said the competitive rental market meant good applicants were missing out on properties.
"Often when the market is competitive, people are driven to look for rentals outside of traditional means, such as on social media, which can of course open up more options but comes with risk," she said.
"It's important to stay vigilant to rental scams, ensuring that a property is legitimate and that the property owner is who they purport to be before transferring any monies."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
