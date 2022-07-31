The Redlands Darts Association has pulled in a record number of new players as the winter season of team fixtures kicks off.
It is looking to be another successful year, with 22 teams across three divisions, ad new teams climb the ladder.
In division two, the recently formed Wolves are leading the pack after defeating Ducks Nuts last Wednesday.
In another nail biting finish, Mix it Up player Lorraine Maltby narrowly beat Archers Chris Millwood to draw the teams at 8 games a piece.
Six of the eight division two teams drew eight all this week.
Newly formed Darts Simpson's, with veteran Redlands players Bruce Hutchinson, Rod Lambert, Dave Auger, Ian Russell, Brendan Moelands and Gary Torrens were the talk of the hall sporting their new team colours with pride.
Fun Guns stepped up to defeat them 14-2.
This weekend Redlands' own Amanda Loch, Jeremy Fagg and Chris Krabbe played in the Australian Open in Moama.
If you are interested in joining a great club there are teams still looking for new players and you can contact Ann on 0409265263 for more information.
Wednesday night results
Division one
Jokers 11 Whooo Cares 5
Fun Guns 14 Darts Simpson's 2
Game of Throwns 10 Dumpstarz 6
Highest finishes
Bob Cowan 112
Christine Patterson 98
Division two
Darts Vaders 8 Eliminators 8
Archers 8 Mix it Up 8
Sonic Death Monkeys 8 Funny Tuckers 8
Wolves 11 Ducks Nuts 5
Highest finishes
Damien Booker 125
Lorraine Maltby 67
Division three
Phantom Throwers 11 What's the Point 3
60's are Us 8 Red Barons 6
Tons of Bull 8 3Darts to the Wind 5
Highest finishes
Luka Warlters 96
Nicole Rodger 74
180's
Shane Jackson, Rob Drift x2, Ryan Gerhhardy x2, Russell Smith, Jeff Hayes, Andrew Smith x2, Phil Thompson x2, Greg Jones
171's
Paul Kelly, Damian Booker
