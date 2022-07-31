Not-for-profit organisation yourtown Capalaba has secured valuable funding to get skilled workers into jobs across the Redlands.
yourtown has secured $158,000 of financial support for their Get Set For Work program through the state government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.
The Get Set For Work program is a free intensive employment training program to support Redland residents aged 15-19 gain skills, confidence and qualifications to get them into the workforce or find further training.
The program is one of 39 projects funded across the Redlands, Logan and Gold Coast regions.
yourtown Work Preparation Manager Sue Watson said the program helped young people land their first job and said it was perfect for anyone struggling to find work.
"We offer so many practical skills such driving lessons, work experience, accreditations in retail, RSA, RSG and barista basics and food safety," she said.
"It's about giving these young people the tools they will need to succeed in today's job market.
"As well as developing our young people's skill base, we also aim to build participants' self- esteem and confidence with a holistic approach including work experience, goal setting, help getting appropriate interview and work clothes and a range of fun team-building activities.
"We offer support for three months after participants commence work or training... It's a fun, supportive environment, and many of our participants make new friends too," she said.
Community Engagement Officer, Grant Denman, said the most rewarding part of his role was seeing participants become more skilled and confident to take on the world.
"This is just one of the amazing programs we facilitate to support young people in our communities," she said.
"The work yourtown does in assisting our members with training and support on their journey into employment is second to none, and something I am extremely proud to be a part of," he said.
Member for Capalaba, Don Brown said the funding was a boost for employers and jobseekers in the Redlands.
"[yourtown] enables young people who face barriers when they apply for jobs to build up general workplace understanding, and specific knowledge and skills will help fill vital roles in key industries for our economy."
If you know a young person who would be interested in participating in yourtown's Get Set for Work program, call 0421 631 312 for more information.
