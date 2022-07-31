Redland City Bulletin

State funds workforce training for young Redland jobseekers

July 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yourtown Community Engagement Officer Grant Denman and Capalaba MP Don Brown with Yourtown Get Set For Work participants, Youth Worker, Kadi Hartwig and Work Preperation Manager Sue Watson. Picture supplied.

Not-for-profit organisation yourtown Capalaba has secured valuable funding to get skilled workers into jobs across the Redlands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.