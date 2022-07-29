Capalaba MP Don Brown says Redland City Council's use of state government funds to install a new fibre optic network have so far been "out of touch" with the expectations of residents.
A Redland City Council spokesperson said it would continue the expansion over the next 12 months to connect businesses and organisations on the bayside.
Advertisement
Mr Brown said Council had received $2 million in 2020 for the first stage of the project under a COVID economic recovery package.
He said it was given another $1.1 million under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies program (LGGSP), but believed the funds had not been used effectively to benefit all residents.
"The Mayor justified the new fibre network stating it would provide enhanced connectivity for schools, hospitals and business in the region," Mr Brown said.
"Well two years on, can Council name one business, hospital or school now benefiting from the network?" he said.
A Redland City Council spokesperson said the multi-stage Redlands Coast Fibre Network Expansion would provide critical connections for Council and the community across the city.
"The completed Stage 1 has already resulted in improved service efficiencies in connecting Council's Administration building in Cleveland, the South Street Depot, Council's Animal Shelter, Cleveland Wastewater Treatment Plant and community wi-fi access at some public sites, including the IndigiScapes centre."
Mr Brown said Council had full autonomy on which projects were funded under the LGGSP and was disappointed that local groups had not been prioritised.
"It's unfortunate the State Government has no input in the projects Council puts forward for funding, because I believe this is a complete waste of money," Mr Brown said.
"Council spending more than $3 million on effectively duplicating internet infrastructure for its own offices is quite indulgent, when there are basic facilities in Redlands in desperate need of funds," he said.
"I have so many sporting clubs coming to my office for assistance with the most basic needs for their facilities. Facilities that Council has neglected for years.
"The Redlands Rays Baseball Club have been desperate for new lighting for years. They are in a dire situation - their lighting is in such disrepair that they are seriously doubting the ability to host night training, matches or a season at all.
"It's another example of this Council having their priorities completely wrong. A Council totally out of touch with what their residents and ratepayers expect," he said.
The spokesperson said Council would continue the expansion this financial year and progress arrangements for local businesses and organisations such as the hospital and emergency services to access available fibre bandwidth.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.