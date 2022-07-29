Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba MP criticises Council's fibre optic network roll out

By Emily Lowe
July 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Capalaba MP Don Brown said Redland City Council's installation of a fibre optic network has not prioritised the needs of Redland residents.

Capalaba MP Don Brown says Redland City Council's use of state government funds to install a new fibre optic network have so far been "out of touch" with the expectations of residents.

