Planned burns between Flinders Swamp between Adder Rock and Flinders Township on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) will leave smoke in the air across Redlands this week.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS), in conjunction with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation (QYAC), will be assisting neighbours to conduct planned burning from Monday 1 August to Saturday 6 August 2022.
Flinders Beach will be closed to the public east of the Flinders Township beach access to Adder Rock access throughout the week.
Visitors and residents have been advised to observe all signage, barrier and directions from rangers, and not to enter closed areas.
The burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.
Smoke may be seen in the vicinity of Amity, Point Lookout, Dunwich, Main and Flinders Beaches and Redlands areas.
The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.
This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.
Smoke can reduce visibility on roads and motorists should drive to the conditions. People who might be affected by smoke should take any necessary precautions.
For more information, members of the public can phone the Dunwich QPWS office on 137468.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
