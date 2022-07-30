Weekly wrap: We know transparency matters to our readers

G'day readers,
This week, our newsroom received dozens of encouraging emails and phone calls from readers, urging us to continue our pursuit of truth from the Redland City Council regarding several of our recent yarns, especially the ratepayer-funded vehicle yarn.
Firstly, thanks to those readers who take the time to email and call. We appreciate it. Secondly, I assure you we will continue to seek answers from the council.
Let me also assure you that we are not council bashing. We've been accused of 'getting nasty' since the mayor's car crash, but in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.
We initially pursued the ratepayer-funded car vehicle yarn because many readers thought if the mayor was driving a luxury vehicle, then all councillors must be.
Our aim in pursuing answers from the council was then, as it is now, simply to set the record straight, nothing nasty, just a basic search for truthful answers.
What has prolonged the story is the councillor's refusal to talk with us and give us a straight answer to straightforward questions.
For our readers who have asked, some of those questions were: Do you drive a ratepayer-funded car? If so, what make and model is it? What's the cost to ratepayers?
Our Jordi Crick has done an excellent job following this yarn for you.
If you'd like a refresher on the yarn that started all this, here it is.
We know it's tough in the rental market. Jordi compared the rental vacancy rates in Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim. His report tells us renters are fighting a battle on two fronts.
Our Emily Lowe has been doing a lot of reading and stats analysis with the exclusive Redlands liveability yarns she has brought to you recently.
Her latest yarn in the series tells us business leaders claim the future of Redlands' economy will depend on planning to keep up with growth, education and training and improvements to liveability. These yarns explain what independent research is telling us about the Redlands economy for now and into the future. But, it's not all doom and gloom.
Emily also brought us another yarn from the feel-good file this week.
Emily tells us about a Point Lookout surfer showing age is no barrier as she rides the wave of professional surfing at 64 years old. If this yarn doesn't make you smile over your corn flakes this morning, nothing will!
Finally, my opinion piece for this week discusses the one particular positive that I reckon has come from the mayor's drink-driving charge. Do you agree with me? Please send me an email and let me know your thoughts. My email is craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Well, I'll wrap it up here and let you get on with your news reading.
I'll be catching some high-quality softball this morning at Ormiston. So come and say hi if you see me.
As always, I hope you have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
