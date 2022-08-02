A few schools of tailor arrived to warm up the cold morning and evenings.
The action down the Gold Coast was the best with the tailor on the beaches and Broadwater.
North and South Stradbroke Islands also produced a few tailor.
Large dart, flathead and bream were also caught in the beach gutters.
The regular tailor anglers who fish the Coochiemudlo Island beaches also managed to land a few.
Large bream and the odd flathead were a welcome by-catch.
Mackerel catches this past week were the feature of the bay catches. I hear of a few lost lures during the mackerel fishing sessions.
Although using a wire trace does prevent a loss of a lure, they also reduce the strike rate.
Often a loss of a lure is due to a nick in the leader, so regular checking of the fluorocarbon leader is necessary after a hookup.
Anglers, please note that snapper and pearl perch will be no-take species in Queensland waters for one month, starting 15 July (from 12.01 am) until 11.59 pm on 15 August.
The closure would apply to all anglers - commercial, charter and recreational.
The snapper and pearl perch stocks are depleted, and the closure is to assist in the recovery of fish stocks.
If you catch a snapper or pearl perch during the closure, it is essential to handle the fish carefully, dehook it appropriately, and release it as soon as possible.
The whiting fishing is improving with reports of quality fish caught.
The optimum fishing conditions for whiting is an incoming tide drifting one of the banks.
Look out for patches of weed on the bottom, and you will be in a location holding the whiting schools: Amity Banks, Chain Banks and the northern end of Maroon Banks.
Small pieces of squid are an excellent bait for winter whiting, but worms are the premium bait.
On the freshwater, the North Pine Dam is slowly recovering.
Ray Kennedy and his friends had a better day at North Pine Dam after a doughnut the previous fishing trip.
With forty-five bass boated from one school of small fish, only three were of legal size.
Our photo today is of Joy Hughes with one of the better-sized bass they caught.
