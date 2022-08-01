Investigations are ongoing after a 35-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Redland Bay on Sunday.
Early information from police has indicated that the man was riding along Heinemann Road at about 4pm yesterday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
The man was unable to be revived and died at the scene of the crash.
The Forensic Crash Unit have continued investigations.
