Redland City Bulletin

Redland Bay collision leaves 35-year-old motorcycle rider dead

August 1 2022 - 9:00pm
A 35-year-old man has lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Redland Bay.

Investigations are ongoing after a 35-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Redland Bay on Sunday.

