OPINION: Stop listening to the chosen ones

There's been a lot of talk lately about Liveability - what it means, how it's changing, what we need to do to be a more liveable region. And I agree with it all - housing choice, a tertiary presence, better infrastructure, and places for people to connect.
We have many indicators that tell us if we're getting it right. Unemployment figures are one, how our property market performs is another, the way we connect in public spaces, and our ability to move in and out of the region safely and efficiently.
But liveability means something quite different for about 20% of the population and that's a big portion of our community - I'm referring to people with disability. Housing choice for them? Well, there isn't much - unless mum and dads nursing home can take you too? Tertiary education? How bout we get the very broken schooling system right? Employment? It's like the holy grail but when people with disability don't even count in unemployment figures, well we've just completely written this part of our community off. Imagine if the 50% of people with disability who are not counted in the labour force were included in our unemployment figures? No one would be getting their pats on the back! Connecting in public spaces and moving around - for some of us wayfinding and safe footpaths would be a start, let alone reliable transport!
And I should know. I'm a person with disability - I have Multiple Sclerosis. Many in the Redlands community know me well but may not know that about me. I don't hide it - I find the most valuable opportunities to share this with people I meet because I want to ensure our community knows that disability isn't always visible. And that people with disability can add value, and be some of the most impactful leaders.
Like everything in life, people with disability have to go the long way round, through a different door, take an extra ten steps back, only to finally arrive and not be empowered to contribute. We're barely empowered to vote.
It's not good enough. We have to do better. We need different indicators. Why can't we have a general unemployment rate and a rate for marginalised groups so we can celebrate progress and be accountable? Why can't we see on a regular basis how many families that are victims of domestic violence have moved out of temporary programs and into permanent accommodation? Why can't we see a scorecard on how many more indigenous children can read this year compared to last year?
It all sounds like stuff that should just happen because...well, isn't that the role of local decision makers and government? To an extent. It's actually up to all of us to speak about what liveability means to each other, and to decision makers because the more voices they hear, and the less similar the message, the more inclusive the outcomes.
I'm proud that we're having more conversations openly and framing those conversations around evidence - because there's nothing worse than emotive opinions taking up the microphone and declaring themselves to decision makers.
And to our decision makers....stop listening to the 'chosen one's'. The time for listening to the loudest voice is over. Majority doesn't rule. The leader who listens to the 'hidden one's' makes a difference, has impact, changes the world.
Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.
