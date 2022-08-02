OPINION: Stop listening to the chosen ones

But liveability means something quite different for about 20% of the population and that's a big portion of our community - I'm referring to people with disability. Housing choice for them? Well, there isn't much - unless mum and dads nursing home can take you too? Tertiary education? How bout we get the very broken schooling system right? Employment? It's like the holy grail but when people with disability don't even count in unemployment figures, well we've just completely written this part of our community off. Imagine if the 50% of people with disability who are not counted in the labour force were included in our unemployment figures? No one would be getting their pats on the back! Connecting in public spaces and moving around - for some of us wayfinding and safe footpaths would be a start, let alone reliable transport!