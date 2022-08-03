REDLAND City Council is remaining coy on the Mayor's transport arrangements despite her imminent return to office after being disqualified from driving for six months.
The council-owned Lexus is still being assessed almost six weeks on from the budget day crash, where Cr Williams struck trees after crossing four lanes of traffic at Cleveland.
The court heard the council car sustained "significant" damage but an assessor was yet to determine whether it would need to be written off or if it could be repaired.
Lawyer Calvin Gnech, representing Cr Williams, could not give an estimate for the damage cost when Magistrate Deborah Vasta asked about the car's condition during sentencing.
He was asked to put forward a "ball park" figure if one was available but said it would come down to the assessor's determination.
"The car in question had sustained damage ... and my client will be paying the cost of that car out of her own pocket," he said.
"The administration of that has to be finalised.
"As a result of this matter, my client realised there was a number of personal issues she had to resolve and deal with, and as such she has taken a leave of absence soon after the event."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the car was still undergoing assessment but declined to comment on where it was being held.
The Redland City Bulletin asked council how the Mayor would be travelling to and from work while her licence was disqualified and whether any ratepayer money would be spent on transport costs.
Other questions put forward included whether the Mayor would get a new council car if the Lexus could not be repaired and whether interlock devices could be fitted to fleet vehicles.
The council did not respond directly to the questions, with a spokeswoman instead declaring that it was "business as usual" for the council.
"The Mayor's matter was dealt with in court and the Mayor will return to work this week," the spokeswoman said.
"The Mayor has previously advised that she will pay for damages to the vehicle, which continues to undergo assessment."
It is unclear on what day Cr Williams will return to office this week, or if she already has, but a council press release published on Wednesday afternoon featured her comments for the first time since before the crash.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
