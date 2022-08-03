Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council tight-lipped on Mayor's transport arrangements for return to office

By Jordan Crick
August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Mayor Karen Williams will return to office this week after having her licence disqualified in court on Monday. Photos by Emily Lowe

REDLAND City Council is remaining coy on the Mayor's transport arrangements despite her imminent return to office after being disqualified from driving for six months.

