Redland City seniors will hit the stage in Cleveland to take residents back in time for the Donald Simpson Community Centre (DSC) Theatricals group's annual show.
"Simply the Best" will showcase songs from the mid-1900s, with the DSC Theatricals group members to take the stage and re-visit some of their favourite oldies but goodies this August.
The show features a cast of residents from across the Redlands and is written and produced by Janette Sheehan.
DSC board chairman Tony Christinson said members of the group had been practising their singing weekly to put the show together for Seniors Week.
"This year's show features songs from the Hippy era as well as songs from shows, such as South Pacific, Man of La Mancha, Chicago, and The Sound of Music," Mr Christinson said.
"If you enjoy songs such as Crunchy Granola Suite, California Dreaming, Wichita Line Man or Rocky Mountain High and many more from the middle 1900s, then you'll hear them in this show.
"There are also many songs from artists such as Neil Diamond, Buddy Holly, Barbara Streisand, John Denver and Rosemary Clooney."
"There are four performances of "Simply the Best" on August 20, 21, 27 and 28 also featuring some of the comedy sketches enjoyed by audiences in performances over many years."
Tickets to the show are $20 and can be bought at the DSC. Seating is allocated and mask-wearing is currently required.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
