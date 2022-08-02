Redland City Bulletin

Seniors to put on music and sketch show at Donald Simpson Centre

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald Simpson Community Centre Theatricals group will put on "Simply the Best" for their annual show this August. Picture supplied.

Redland City seniors will hit the stage in Cleveland to take residents back in time for the Donald Simpson Community Centre (DSC) Theatricals group's annual show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.