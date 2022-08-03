Redland residents buying period products at Woolworths supermarkets this month will help make a major difference for women experiencing hardship across Queensland.
Throughout August supermarkets across the Redlands will encourage shoppers to make donations to help address period poverty.
Five cents from every period care product sold throughout the drive will support Share the Dignity's own Dignity Vending Machines.
Customers can also purchase period products to donate at pink collection boxes in store or make cash donations at the registers.
The machines offer free period products accessible in bathrooms in schools, hospitals, homeless shelters, women's refuge centres and other local community organisations.
Share the Dignity QLD Volunteer State Team Leader Tamara McMaster said the dignity drive would run across Woolworths supermarkets in Redland City.
"Our efforts across Redland City are well and truly in motion to end period poverty and we are pleased to have the support of Woolworths to raise awareness and lessen the impact again this year, following a successful Dignity Drive in March."
Since the partnership between the supermarket an the not-for profit began in 2019 more than 575,000 period care products have been donated by customers.
The eighth Dignity Drive comes as Share the Dignity announced the 100th Dignity Vending Machine in April, sponsored by Woolworths.
Group Manager Hazel Jackson, said in March alone customers donated 82,000 products, and Woolworths had given $119,000 to Share the Dignity.
"We're proud to continue our partnership with Share The Dignity and support the meaningful change they are creating," she said.
"We would also like to thank all our Redland City customers who have donated as their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of an already challenging time."
Period care products will also be on sale in the weekly catalogue.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
