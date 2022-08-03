Redland City Bulletin

Redland supermarket shoppers to help women through poverty

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolworths employees Leanne Barile, Donna Levinson-Murray, Jo-Ann James, Jess Patti, Nikki Bensch, Tania Watson. Picture supplied.

Redland residents buying period products at Woolworths supermarkets this month will help make a major difference for women experiencing hardship across Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.