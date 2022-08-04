Alexandra Hills students took centre stage for a dance competition, moving a grooving to the top of the Queensland ranks and earning places at a national competition.
A total of 24 teams of students in the Hilliard State School Dance Program competed at the Schoolaerobics State Championships at the Caloundra Entertainment Centre in July.
Hilliard State School P&C President Sam Eady said the weekend was a "massive success," with all 24 teams placing and 23 teams heading to the Aerobics National Championships this month.
"They gained nine first places, 10 second places, three third places and four fourth places," Ms Eady said.
"They delivered their best performances, were fantastic and represented Hilliard proudly."
Sports Aerobic team "Tweets" also competed at the Winter Cyber Challenge and were awarded a place in the national competition.
"This is the first year all of the 77 students within the Hilliard Dance Program have made Nationals in at least one team, such a fantastic achievements for the Athletes in the school," Ms Eady said.
"All teams are training hard, both morning and afternoons and are excited to perform at the School Aerobics National Championships."
The national titles will be held at the Gold Coast from August 19-22.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
