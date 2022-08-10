North Stradbroke Island
The Winter 2022 Straddie Arts Trail runs from August 12-21 with open studios, pop-up retail and gallery spaces, workshops and events showcasing island creatives. Find information at https://iamstraddie.com.au.
Cleveland
CWA Redlands Branch will hold an Open Day on Tuesday 16th August commencing at 11.00 am. A complimentary Devonshire Tea will be served at the CWA Hall, 3 Waterloo St, Cleveland. For more information call 0418641646.
Redland Bay
RedVic Lions Markets beside the Redland Bay Hotel this Sunday 14th August. No bookings required, site fee $15.00. Day break to 11am.
Cleveland
The Smith Street Jazz Band is looking forward to bringing their magnificent jazz show back to the Museum, Saturday August 13 from 6-8pm.
Thornlands
Give Bridge a try with a six week introductory course with the Redlands Bridge Club at the Pinklands Sporting Complex. Cost $50, for more information contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Wellington Point
The Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary will hold a Spring Fashion Parade on Friday August 26 at 10am at the Redlands Sporting Club. Tickets $45, Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au.
Victoria Point
Talented author JP Powell shares her latest work, Deception Bay, sequel to her novel Brisbane Line at Victoria Point Library, Tuesday August 16 from 10-11am. Bookings required.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
