Redlands born and bred netball stars Sophia Dobson and Emily Gage have been instrumental in the Carina Leagues Club Tigers' HART Ruby Series team's win over the Ipswich Jets last week.
The Tigers pulled off grand final redemption, defeating their competition 64-53 in an incredible comeback after a narrow loss to the Cougars in the 2021 grand final match.
Advertisement
Defender Sophia Dobson said her team was prepped and ready to win from the moment they stepped on the court.
"Overall I was happy with my performance in the game, we had a perfect warm up and I felt like that really set the tone for the game," Dobson said.
"All my nerves were out after the warm up was complete so I felt really comfortable and knew I just had to focus on my role and do it well.
"I think it was a challenge going into the game as the favourites. We had beaten Jets in three previous meetings this season so we knew they would play with nothing to lose."
Starting at wing defence, Dobson was not giving up without a fight after the devastation of last years grand final loss.
The Moreton Bay College student said she felt amazing after the win.
"I was on cloud nine. I haven't won a Ruby grand final before and that winning feeling is very satisfying," Dobson said.
"I'm sad the season is over and feel for the other team, but I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team.
"We had very clear and set goals and values as a team and we worked towards them and got the end result which was very rewarding for all of us.
"Anytime you play on centre court with a large crowd, it's enjoyable.
"Also, I had family and friends in the crowd, some who hadn't seen me play, so it was good to get win in front of them as well as just achieving what we had wanted and worked towards from the start of the season with the team."
Dobson said her next challenge would be the the State Titles with the Tigers under 18 team in September, and school netball each weekend.
Carina League's Club Tigers Ruby teammate and Emily Gage said she was a force to be reckoned with in the shooting circle.
"It was a high intensity game and I was happy to be able to run out a whole game at goal attack and be a good feeder into our goal shooter," Gage said.
"My highlight was scoring a penalty shot after the buzzer in the third quarter."
The high school teacher started playing netball when she was 7 with Sharks Netball Club and went on to represent Redlands Netball Association and the Carina Leagues Club Tigers in 2017.
She said her greatest challenge in the game was figuring out her tole on court, but that the whole team had an amazing game all round.
Advertisement
"The atmosphere was amazing, having everyone there to support, both family, friends and even seeing some of my students come along to watch was pretty awesome," Gage said.
"Compared to last year the atmosphere was totally different and so much better.
"It was good to celebrate with the whole team after, both on the win and the entire season. Nothing beats a grand final win."
Gage hopes to be part of the team again next year and continue playing until her body says otherwise.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.