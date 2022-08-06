Redland City Bulletin

Redland netballers earn Carina League Club Tigers grand final win

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 6 2022 - 5:00am
Sophia Dobson and Emily Gage at the HART Ruby Series Grand Final. Picture supplied.

Redlands born and bred netball stars Sophia Dobson and Emily Gage have been instrumental in the Carina Leagues Club Tigers' HART Ruby Series team's win over the Ipswich Jets last week.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

