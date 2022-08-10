A Mount Cotton police officer has put down her badge after 26 years on the force to take on a new career in real estate.
After growing up in the Redland Bay, Tina Bowen joined the Queensland Police Service at 20-years old, and worked at stations across the Bayside throughout her policing career.
Advertisement
"I came from a place of wanting to help people and my greatest passion was to serve the community."
"In the later part of my career I focused my service away from operational policing to crime prevention, youth programs and engagement."
Ms Bowen said despite some doubts, her years in the police had set her up well for her new career.
"I wanted to step outside and experience something different but still service my community," Ms Bowen said.
"As a police officer, it's easy to think you don't have many other skills and might not be employable outside of policing," she said.
"Policing actually sets you up for a lot of other opportunities, and honestly, I wish I'd had the confidence in myself to try it earlier.
"Certain elements coming into real estate like communication, time management and negotiation skills that the police have instilled in me are probably my greatest skills sets coming into another job."
Ms Bowen has been a real estate agent full time for the last eight months, selling residential properties from small units to homes on acreage in the Redlands area with Gould Estate Agents.
Ms Bowen said she had not looked back since making the switch and was able to continue her passion for helping people through her new career.
"What I really love about it is that you do get to help people, and together we work towards a common goal."
"It's really nice to hear and understand people's goals for selling or buying a home so we can meet what their goals are."
She said she hoped to make her mark in the Redlands area, the place she called home.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.