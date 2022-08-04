THE state's council watchdog has thrown out a series of complaints it received after the Mayor's drink-driving crash, including an allegation that councillors engaged in inappropriate conduct by drinking alcohol inside council offices.
Multiple complaints relating to Redlands councillors have been lodged with the Office of the Independent Assessor since the budget day crash on June 23. All have been dismissed or did not warrant further investigation.
Included in the list of complaints was an allegation that a councillor shared confidential information with a journalist and a claim that a number of councillors engaged in inappropriate conduct by drinking together after monthly general meetings.
No further action was taken on either matter, with the OIA ruling that the allegations - both lodged within a few days of the Mayor's crash - did not raise a reasonable suspicion of "inappropriate conduct or misconduct".
It further determined that the information given to the journalist would not have ordinarily been considered confidential, despite councillors being asked to keep the information private after it was discussed in confidence during a meeting.
A complaint was also lodged on June 26 alleging a councillor brought the council's reputation into disrepute after making claims of "booze parties" during a radio interview.
The OIA dismissed the matter, determining that dealing with it further would be an "unjustifiable use of resources".
Another complaint alleged that several councillors stored and consumed alcohol on council premises and that certain councillors had acted in a way that was indicative of them being under the influence of alcohol after a general meeting in March.
The Office of the Independent Assessor took no further action, deeming that the allegation did not raise suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct.
A complaint lodged in mid-July alleged a councillor organised a protest which misled the public and caused representational damage to Redland City Council and councillors.
The OIA determined that it was not justifiable to use resources to continue investigations into the matter.
No councillor names are attached to the complaints outlined in Redland City Council's conduct register.
The OIA confirmed earlier this week that it had wrapped up an investigation into complaints it had received about Mayor Karen Williams after her drink-driving crash.
A spokeswoman said the matter was now with the OIA's legal team but could be taken to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal for a determination.
The independent tribunal has the power to make recommendations to Local Government Minister Steven Miles, including that the Mayor be dismissed from office.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the council kept a public record of OIA determinations in accordance with the Local Government Act.
"Council has no independent authority to discipline a councillor or Mayor," she said.
"The state government's Office of Independent Assessor considers complaints against councillors and Mayors."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
