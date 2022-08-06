There are challenges for mayor if she stays

Last week the mayor was formally sentenced for crashing her car whilst being three times over the legal blood alcohol limit. Cr Williams was steadfast in the face of constant heckling outside the court when she told the gathered media she would be back on the job and seek to redeem her standing in the community.
Some challenges lay ahead for the mayor if she does decide to stay in her leadership role. The most immediate challenge is working with a majority of councillors (six out of ten) who think the mayor should resign her position.
How the mayor negotiates working with people who have previously supported her and now don't and the inevitable vote of no confidence that will come will be interesting to watch.
Everyone makes mistakes, that's true. However, those in the community that say civic leaders should be held to a higher standard than others are correct. If you seek to lead the community and receive all the good things that come with leadership, your contract with the people is that you will lead them with integrity.
There is no evidence that before the crash, Cr Williams was not leading the community with anything other than the high standards expected of her and the probity expected of our city's mayor. She was doing her job well.
However, crashing a ratepayer-funded vehicle, essentially a company car, whilst three times over the limit, would be a sackable offence for most workers. That's what irks people I speak with in our community. To the great majority of Redland city residents, the mayor not resigning appears to be a double standard.
The other challenge for the mayor will be going to public events speaking on behalf of our community and carrying on as if nothing had happened. People in our community won't let this stand. Many community organisations that would usually jump at the chance of the mayor speaking at one of their functions, fundraisers, trophy nights and such things will now think twice before they extend an invitation to Cr Williams.
Many challenges lay ahead for the mayor. If she decides to stay in her position, we will continue to be courteous to her, the councillors and the staff we seek answers from. This is how I run a newsroom. But rest assured, we won't show fear or favour, and we will continue to ask hard questions and report on the challenges the mayor faces in the lead-up to the local government elections.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
