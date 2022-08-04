Redland City Council will help community groups create projects and bring the bayside together through its latest grants program.
Applications have opened for the first round of Council's 2022-23 Community Grants program funding initiatives to benefit the Redlands community.
Mayor Karen Williams said the grants would be awarded to a variety of projects across the bayside.
"Last year, Council grants contributed to a variety of projects, from supporting Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club to install turf wickets, Oaklands Street Community Gardens with all abilities access garden beds and Amity Point Fishing Club with a kids fishing and Indigenous culture tour," Cr Williams said.
"Council also supported coach and referee accreditation, board member induction training, strategic planning and website development for a number of sport and recreation clubs.
"The diversity of previous successful applicants illustrates the range of initiatives supported by our grants program."
Council's Community Grants are awarded twice annually.
In the last round, 33 community groups shared $170,000, including $33,260 for organisation support, $92,267.98 for project support and $45,056.35 for conservation support.
A full list of all grant recipients and their projects is available on Council's website.
Applications for the first round of 2022-23 Community Grants will be accepted until Sunday 28 August 2022.
The grants are available in three categories of up to $3000 for organisation support and up to $10,000 for project support and conservation.
To apply visit redland.qld.gov.au/Grants, email grants@redland.qld.gov.au or call 3829 8999.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
