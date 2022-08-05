Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Bulletin readers have their say on the mayor's court sentence

August 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Our readers have strong opinions on mayor

There is a palpable sense of anger and frustration in our community with mayor Karen Williams' decision not to resign after she crashed her car while more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Some claim only a small vocal minority is speaking out. I have received more letters and phone calls from readers demanding the mayor resign than any other subject, including Toondah Harbour. Here is a small sample. - Editor.

