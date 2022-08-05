Our readers have strong opinions on mayor

There is a palpable sense of anger and frustration in our community with mayor Karen Williams' decision not to resign after she crashed her car while more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Some claim only a small vocal minority is speaking out. I have received more letters and phone calls from readers demanding the mayor resign than any other subject, including Toondah Harbour. Here is a small sample. - Editor.
I'm trying to understand how the mayor continues to be in her role with the Redland Council. Why are people calling for her resignation and why does she have the right to refuse? Most workplace occupational health and safety policies include a policy regarding the use of recreational drugs and or alcohol use during working hours. They encompass being under the influence whilst at work and if using any company machinery or driving vehicles. The penalty resulting from these infringements is generally instant dismissal. It seems that public pressure is the only way to push any action from the council. Linda Grevsmuhl
Advertisement
I express my disappointment in not only the mayor's judgement but what this council is all about. This council does not have the interest of their voters at heart. I hope at the next election, voters will remember how much their vehicles cost and how much money we have to pay in rates while the people in charge are spending without batting an eyelid. Kathleen Chang, Ormiston
The mayor won't resign. It is in the DNA of all Liberal Party people; they have a born-to-rule mentality. Thanks to the reporting of the Bulletin, we now know who supports the mayor to stay and who doesn't. A message to those councillors who support the mayor staying, you will pay for it at the next election. More than any other issue, this one has energised and woken up the electorate. People are now paying attention and are just as miffed with those who support the mayor staying as they are the mayor for staying. Bring on the election. Thanks to the Bulletin for your excellent work. This reader appreciates it. Richard Waters, Capalaba
I'm blown away by the fact that the mayor has essentially got away with drink driving and crashing a council car. Eighty hours of community service, pfft, really? How is it possible that she has kept her job within the council? Surely the council would have a zero alcohol policy when operating a council-owned vehicle? This should have automatically come into effect when the mayor was charged with drunk driving. This is not a misjudgment. This has to be considered gross misconduct, surely? Hayden Featherstonhaugh, Wellington Point
Why does Cr Williams believe she can continue as our mayor until 2024? It was pure luck that her "mistake" didn't end up with someone badly injured or dead. Her mistake was getting in the car knowing she was drunk (.177). Pleading guilty, six months, no licence, no conviction recorded is just a slap on the wrist. Why wasn't she charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle? B.V. Walsh, Ormiston
I would like to see the drink driving limits reduced to zero for anyone operating a vehicle of any kind. This would take the guesswork out of calculating alcohol consumption when people attend events. It would also enhance the narrative of responsible citizenship and respect for others and the law. I hope Mayor Williams can turn her experience into something positive and that she may become an advocate for this type of suggestion which would go a long way to making amends to the community. Dr Kay Danes, Alexandra Hills
I don't normally give a toss what Andrew Laming thinks (Former MP Andrew Laming believes mayor can continue after crash . . .RCB 07/07/22), but I cannot dismiss without comment his apparent defence of Mayor Karen Williams and her right to retain the mayoral position. For Williams to cling to her role as leader of this city despite admitting to drink driving, having crusaded for harsher drink driving penalties and counselling the families of victims is cringeworthy. For Laming to say that "issues related to the crash would inevitably subside after her court appearance" is absolutely abhorrent. It beggars belief, really. Her refusal to resign and his supportive sentiments demonstrate a disregard for those who've lost loved ones to drink drivers and the wider Redlands community. Should such people hold influential leadership roles in our community? We deserve - no, we demand! - better. Debra Henry, Thornlands
Like many others, I respectfully call for our current mayor to resign to prevent further erosion of our community's trust in our council. The nature of the offence and her personal contact with those suffering from the loss of loved ones due to drink driving during the hours before this offence leaves no alternative but to stand down. Our Community values have been eroded. Suppose Karen Williams does not do the best thing now by her much-loved community and stands down. In that case, we need the state government to stand Karen Williams aside and a by-election to be held. Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
Karen Williams should resign. She chose to drive drunk. We all have choices in life. However, as mayor, she should lead by example and take responsibility for her actions. There will be no respect in the community for her now. Lucy Atkins, Redland Bay.
Karen Williams' failure to comprehend the gravity of what she's done speaks to an inability to make decisions in the best interests of the Redland community. Accordingly, she must go. Nathan Hall, Macleay Island.
The simple fact is that Cr Williams consumed enough alcohol to have a reading of three times over the limit. Choices are made and Ms Williams chose to drive while intoxicated. With all the police advertising and common knowledge displayed over many years, people with any thought process understand that if you have one drink, you can go over the legal limit. As my father told me, for every action, there is a reaction! It's time to go. David Burgess, Thornlands
Time to go
Karen Williams was there as she should have been to support families who had their family members taken by drunk drivers. But then she gets into her car and has a crash. And now we hear how drunk she was! All not good enough. She needs to resign. Donna Oxlade, Victoria Point.
When one is tired of the lies, the hypocrisy, the coverups, the closed meetings and tired of waiting for change, one is tired of Redland City Council. Fran Clayton, Ormiston
By drink driving, Mayor Karen Williams has committed a serious criminal offence. Surely we as constituents of Redlands and/or ratepayers deserve a leader who does not break the law. The mayor should do the right thing and resign now. Victoria Cox, Victoria Point.
The mayor should not have the privilege of keeping her current role within the council. I hope she is not given a driver at the expense of ratepayers. If the mayor can't use public transport, perhaps she could ride a bicycle like any convicted drink driver may have to do. I would support a by-election. Karen Duffy, Redland Bay
It doesn't matter how long you have been in a leadership position serving our community. If you are in a position of high standing and community influence and you break the law then you should resign from your position. If you think you will regain the confidence of the community, then you are horribly mistaken. Please set an example for our community rather than wait for the embarrassment at our next election. Andrew Clements, Birkdale.
So why won't the mayor resign? If anyone in our community drank in the workplace and drove a company car under the influence, it would mean immediate dismissal. No questions asked. Rosemary O'Connor, Cleveland.
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.