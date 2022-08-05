Our readers have strong opinions on mayor

The mayor won't resign. It is in the DNA of all Liberal Party people; they have a born-to-rule mentality. Thanks to the reporting of the Bulletin, we now know who supports the mayor to stay and who doesn't. A message to those councillors who support the mayor staying, you will pay for it at the next election. More than any other issue, this one has energised and woken up the electorate. People are now paying attention and are just as miffed with those who support the mayor staying as they are the mayor for staying. Bring on the election. Thanks to the Bulletin for your excellent work. This reader appreciates it. Richard Waters, Capalaba