Some Redland City Council services will cease temporarily this Monday, August 8 for the Ekka show holiday.
See what changes to Council services will be in place:
Advertisement
Redland City Council offices and customer service centres will be closed on Monday August 8 2022 and will return to regular operating hours on Tuesday August 9.
Normal bin services will occur on the public holiday.
Redland residents are advised to put their bins out the night before as trucks begin collections at 6am.
If bins have not been collected of 4pm contact council within 24 hours.
Recycling and Waste Centres
Some changes will be in place for recycling and waste centres across the Redlands.
RecycleWorld Redland Bay is closed on Mondays. It is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am-2pm.
The Libraries and after-hours return chutes will be closed on Monday 8 August. No items will be due during this time.
The Redland Animal Shelter will be open 9am -12pm on the public holiday.
Redland IndigiScapes Centre, Nursery, Botanic Gardens and Cafe will be closed on the public holiday. Walking trails will remain open, except the Wildflower Trail which is closed for maintenance.
The RPAC box office will be closed on Monday August 9 and will reopen Tuesday August 9 from 10am. For online bookings visit www.rpac.com.au.
Redland Coast's Art Galleries at Cleveland and Capalaba will both be closed on the public holiday and reopen at 9am Tuesday 9 August.
For council-related emergencies phone 3829 8999.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.