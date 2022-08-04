Redland City Bulletin

Council services changed for the Redlands Ekka show day

August 4 2022 - 9:00pm
The Redlands' Ekka public holiday is scheduled for Monday, August 8.

Some Redland City Council services will cease temporarily this Monday, August 8 for the Ekka show holiday.

