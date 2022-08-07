Rental prices have continued to rise in Greater Brisbane as real estate agents report strong demand and noticeable rent increases.
In the past month, median weekly rents in the Scenic Rim have risen by 2.2 per cent, while also rising by 1.8 per cent in Logan and 1.5 per cent in Redlands.
Advertisement
The monthly increases follow a 12 month trend of rising rents with Scenic Rim prices jumping 16 per cent in that timeframe while Logan and Redlands jumped by 15 per cent and 14.8 per cent respectively.
Real estate agent at RE/MAX Bayside Hayley Van De Ven said rental demand in Redlands was strong and showing no signs of slowing.
"We have seen noticeable increases across all four rent rolls and the Redlands demand for quality rental properties doesn't look to be slowing down," she said.
Rent rises in South East Queensland have followed a similar trend across the country, albeit at a faster rate, with all capital cities reporting substantial annual increases.
Research director at CoreLogic Tim Lawless said the current rental situation was caused by a combination of tight supply and amplified demand which he expected to worsen as overseas arrivals climb.
"Rental markets are extremely tight, with vacancy rates around one per cent or lower across many parts of Australia," he said.
"The rental situation is a domestic one caused by a combination of tight supply and amplified demand."
The data comes amidst a rental shortage in Queensland with vacancy rates for rental properties hovering just below one percent for much of South East Queensland.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics released figures earlier this year for 2019-20 that showed roughly 87,000 homes in Queensland were sitting empty.
LGAQ have recently called on the State and Federal Governments to unlock abandoned, unused and empty properties to help tackle the state's housing crisis.
Mr Lawless said he doesn't expect rental vacancies to increase.
"The number of rental listings available nationally has dropped by a third compared to the five-year average, with no signs of a lift in rental supply."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.