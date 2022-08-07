Redland City Bulletin

Rents continue to rise as vacancy rates reach record lows for SEQ

JC
By Jeremy Cook
August 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rents in South East Queensland have continued to rise in July as vacancy rates reach record lows. Picture Gabrielle Trickey Properties.

Rental prices have continued to rise in Greater Brisbane as real estate agents report strong demand and noticeable rent increases.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.