YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

Now is the opportunity to transform our Redland City into a tourist destination people from here and overseas will want to visit, beginning with saving our Redland koalas from extinction. Recall our new LNP Federal Member, Henry Pike, on being elected stating that "the koala is more than just an important part of our local environment. It's our city's symbol".
Birkdale Community land has heritage values that must be protected. The WWII Receiving Station was built by the US Army, with the restoration of the Willard Farmhouse surrounds built mid-1800s that could serve country-style refreshments, etc., to visitors from far and wide. This could lead to an area where most of the land is left in its natural state with walking bush trails, enhancing native flora and fauna. Cramming commercial activities and an unwanted Olympic Whitewater Rafting Facility for a future Olympics onto the site must be rejected. In an area surrounded by a concrete jungle and traffic chaos, the Birkdale land must be protected as a peaceful place where we put 'nature first'.
Yet another tourist destination of significant importance is Toondah Harbour. Ian Mazlin, the Greens candidate for Bowman, wrote in RCB (07-13-2022). I quote: "We do not have the right to take this from future generations and deprive the Redlands of what could be a significant attraction if adequately managed. Everyone wants the ferry terminal fixed, but we want the three levels of government to get together and fix it NOW, not at some ill-defined future time. I defy anyone to stand in GJ Walter Park, look out towards Cassim Island and think that 3,600 apartments (at least 60 high-rise towers) would be a good idea". We must begin with no time to lose, working towards making the Redlands a sought-after tourist destination by putting...nature first.
Amy E Glade, Capalaba
I attended the Capalaba Cinemas on Saturday afternoon and exited about 4.15p.m. I noticed a taxi at the rank.
Unfortunately, I could not avail myself of this taxi as I needed to spend a small amount of time inside the centre.
Just after 4.30p.m I rang for a taxi. After half an hour, I called again to be told my taxi was on its way and would be there shortly. Another half hour, another phone call and the same answer.
As I am one of those weird people who are well over 70 and do not drive or carry a mobile phone, I offered a lady waiting for an Uber money if she would call my home and let my husband know what was delaying me, as there are no public phones around the shopping precincts. She let me make the call and would not accept any payment.
By 7.00p.m I was getting frantic, cold and hungry. I decided to approach the owner of 107, one of the outside restaurants and ask if he could again ring my husband to keep him updated.
This gentleman was not only willing to leave his dinner but offered to drive me home. When I refused his offer, he rang an Uber for me but was unwilling to accept any payment for the journey, though I insisted he accept payment. A taxi arrived at the rank just as the Uber arrived at the restaurant.
It appears the majority of drivers who were once willing to accept short journeys, as most within the Redlands are, now seek the higher money available from Airport trips. There are still a few loyal drivers in the Redlands, but they cannot be expected to work 24 hours a day. Buses run every hour to my suburb, though getting to and waiting at the bus exchange is not an experience I wish to take.
I have lived in the Redlands for nearly 60 years and find that the area has not kept up with the growing population. If you do not have your own transport, do not attempt to have a night out within the Redlands, especially if you are one of the weird ones like me.
I sincerely thank the lady who lent me her phone and also the owners of 107, who provide the best meals available at Capalaba Central or maybe the whole of the Redlands.
Name and address supplied.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
