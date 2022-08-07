YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

Yet another tourist destination of significant importance is Toondah Harbour. Ian Mazlin, the Greens candidate for Bowman, wrote in RCB (07-13-2022). I quote: "We do not have the right to take this from future generations and deprive the Redlands of what could be a significant attraction if adequately managed. Everyone wants the ferry terminal fixed, but we want the three levels of government to get together and fix it NOW, not at some ill-defined future time. I defy anyone to stand in GJ Walter Park, look out towards Cassim Island and think that 3,600 apartments (at least 60 high-rise towers) would be a good idea". We must begin with no time to lose, working towards making the Redlands a sought-after tourist destination by putting...nature first.

