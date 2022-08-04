So It Goes: Cobblestones

The cobblestones of Europe are the cooling fans of Australia.
And the cobblestones say in a very real way that basically, all children are the same.
We laughed when it happened.
There we were (in Berlin) driving along a regularly paved road, before hitting the cobblestone road. And as soon as we did, our young twin grand daughters opened their mouths and the 'aahhh' came out.
Of course, being a bumpy sort of journey, the aaahh was also bumpy and the girls and ourselves took delight in the fact that this affected the aaahhh - turning it into more of an ah-ah-ah-a-a-ahhh sort of sound.
But wait, the cobblestones stopped and the bitumen began. The aahhs stopped momentarily until the next cobblestone street. And so the pattern repeated itself.
Our daughter told us that this was a regular and welcome occurrence in the car, anything clearly being better than another blah sort of cry from either or both of them. This was a joyful expression of childhood delight, that we found ourselves joining in with. The joining was partly about our own vocal experimentation, but also an encouragement for their cobblestone behaviour to continue and carry the delight forward. While they were aahhh-ing, they weren't asking for food, sticking their fingers in their sisters' eyes, taking off their shoes, trying to undo their seat belt or screaming their heads off because of the frustration of not being able to successfully do anything of the above. Of all the potential car carrying on, the aahh-ing was a firm winner.
My husband was the one who pointed out that while these grandchildren aahhh on cobblestones, his childhood had plenty of the same, only this time in front of the fan.
I too remember standing in front of a fan letting the wind distort my aahhh, while my mother gasped for a different reason, reminding me for the umpteenth time to stay away and definitely not to put my fingers anywhere near the fan blades.
I didn't have to hold the fan to get this glorious reverb from its oscillation, so no harm was ever done and my mother's concerns were moot.
Not only did we find small pleasure in making the noise, but we have retained marvellous childhood memories of those years. I hope my grand daughters are the same and smile every time they encounter a cobblestone street.
- Linda Muller
