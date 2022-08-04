So It Goes: Cobblestones

Our daughter told us that this was a regular and welcome occurrence in the car, anything clearly being better than another blah sort of cry from either or both of them. This was a joyful expression of childhood delight, that we found ourselves joining in with. The joining was partly about our own vocal experimentation, but also an encouragement for their cobblestone behaviour to continue and carry the delight forward. While they were aahhh-ing, they weren't asking for food, sticking their fingers in their sisters' eyes, taking off their shoes, trying to undo their seat belt or screaming their heads off because of the frustration of not being able to successfully do anything of the above. Of all the potential car carrying on, the aahh-ing was a firm winner.