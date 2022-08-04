So It Goes: New adventures

I''ll go back there.
I say it every time and, when I say it, I mean it.
But the reality is that I rarely do.
I've stayed at some exceptional holiday places. I've loved every minute of so many. I've been in hotel rooms, apartments, resorts, caravan parks. I've seen lapping water and animal life, boating, glorious sunsets and the serenity of the bush. I've slept in beds like clouds and soaked in spa baths until my skin wrinkles and the water cools. I've taken some marvellous walks, revelled in the old and the new, seen the sky like a painting and grass both sparse and green- either way a vision for both its splendour and its desolation.
I've loved them all and I always say I will go back. It's like having second helpings of your favourite dessert.
But next time, I find somewhere equally glorious. Next time, the wind blows me in a new direction and I try something new from that metaphorical dessert buffet.
Yet, I take the business card at the end of the stay and tell the receptionist she'll see us again before long.
And that's what I did recently, while enjoying a long weekend in Stanthorpe.
Apparently temperatures dropped to two degrees. Apparently the nights were cool. Apparently shops were closed.
But not for us, reclining in our king sized bed, luxuriating under a shower head the size of a dinner plate. Our bed was like a cloud, the heat was at a consistent 25 degrees, our food was plentiful and everything worked.
So of course, I asked the receptionist for a card, all the easier to make that call when we return quite possibly at the same time next year.
I had already said something similar to the landlord at the house just down the road, and I was able to add the new card to this one when I got home.
Actually, the new card joined a burgeoning pile of cards - all taken with best intentions.
And yes, while every place is perfect, it is also perfect for that moment.
And despite the growing card pile, I can't help looking in new directions. Even if it is the same place again, a different room makes it feel different. So next year, I might be back, but I might try a new frontier as well.
You've got to love new adventures.
