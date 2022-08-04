So It Goes: New adventures

I've stayed at some exceptional holiday places. I've loved every minute of so many. I've been in hotel rooms, apartments, resorts, caravan parks. I've seen lapping water and animal life, boating, glorious sunsets and the serenity of the bush. I've slept in beds like clouds and soaked in spa baths until my skin wrinkles and the water cools. I've taken some marvellous walks, revelled in the old and the new, seen the sky like a painting and grass both sparse and green- either way a vision for both its splendour and its desolation.