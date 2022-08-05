SMOKE is affecting Point Lookout and Amity Point as a hazard reduction burn continues on North Stradbroke Island.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising people to stay indoors with windows and doors closed as smoke could be harmful.
Advertisement
Water-bombing was taking place at Point Lookout earlier this morning and motorists were advised of slight delays due to lane closures on East Coast Road.
QFES says there is currently no direct threat to properties but smoke may reduce visibility and affect driving conditions.
Hazard reduction burns have been taking place on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) throughout the week but are expected to wrap up today.
A total of 70 personnel are involved in the multi-agency operation, which is covering a 550 hectare area.
QFES advice for what you should do:
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.