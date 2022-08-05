Redland City Bulletin

QFES issues smoke warning as hazard reduction burn continues on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews at the intersection of Adder Beach access road, East Coast Road and Tramican Street. Photo supplied

SMOKE is affecting Point Lookout and Amity Point as a hazard reduction burn continues on North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.