Cleveland line shakeup under revamped rail network

CLEVELAND will link up with the Ferny Grove line under sweeping rail network changes set to take effect when Cross River Rail comes online in 2025.
The state government has released a new south-east Queensland rail map showing how it plans to reconfigure the network into three sectors after the multi-billion project is complete.
Cleveland will switch from its current link with Shorncliffe and connect with Ferny Grove in Brisbane's north.
All five Redlands stations will become a part of the new network's third sector, with trains running through Central, Roma Street and South Bank.
Rail Back on Track spokesman Robert Dow said he expected improved frequency on the Cleveland line under the new network arrangements but said duplicating the line from Manly was now "critical".
"If they make some improvements, you might be able to get away with seven or eight minute trains," he said.
"We have been saying for a long time that Cleveland should be duplicated and it's getting to the point now where it's starting to be critical."
Trains on the Ferny Grove line currently run in 15 minute intervals during off-peak periods, as opposed to 30 minutes on the Cleveland line.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said changes to the rail network would open the door for future investment and further time-saving changes to train schedules.
"This will be a big change for some customers but presents many opportunities, especially when considering the sheer level of investment and good jobs that will be supported," he said.
"Cross River Rail is already supporting more than 1700 Queensland subcontractors and will support 7700 jobs over the life of the project ..."
Mr Dow said Cleveland line commuters would have the advantage of hopping off a train at Park Road and changing to the nearby underground Boggo Road station for a quick trip into Albert Street.
"That is a big benefit for Cleveland line passengers. They will have a choice which they don't have now," he said.
"Albert Street station is a lot better located than Central is to Brisbane.
"Overall, I think we will get improvements on the Cleveland line to make it better in the longer term."
Mr Bailey said Cross River Rail was paving the way for faster and more frequent rail services.
"This network will be a change for Queenslanders, but it will open the door for future investment and timesaving timetable changes to help Queenslanders get home sooner and safer," he said.
No changes will be made to express services on the Cleveland line once the new network is brought in, according to the transport department.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
