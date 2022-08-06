Redland City Bulletin

Health experts warn against use of antibiotics for treating COVID

JC
By Jeremy Cook
August 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Health experts have warned Australians against using antibiotics to treat COVID or the flu.

Health professionals have warned Australians against using misusing antibiotics to treat viral diseases as COVID and flu cases continue to rise.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

