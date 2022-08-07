A new team of fierce competitors are leading the way at the Redlands Darts Association's weekly fixtures.
The Wolves have made their mark early into the latest season, as the new leaders in division two.
Player Camile Teoh said she and her team Siufiung Chan, Penny Lam, Andrew Smith, Kent Hanh were enjoying playing at the club and had been welcomed by other players with open arms.
Larry, Camile and Steve started playing two years ago with Penny and Andrew, who have been playing for more than 15 years each.
The team all met at iPong which is soft tip darts venue specialising in electronic dart board competition.
Kent originally played for Redlands team Hunger Aims in third division and Siufung Chan is currently sitting at 10th in player ranking for division 2.
Teams are still looking for players and you can contact Ann on 0409265263 for more information.
Projectile Dysfunction 11, Darts Simpson's 5; Jokers 8, Dumpstarz 8; Fun Guns 10, Game of Throwns 6.
Highest finishes: Ian Russell 154 and Melina Van Den Kieboom 40.
Mix it Up 11, Funny Tuckers 5; Ducks Nuts 10, Eliminators 6; Darts Vaders 10, Sonic Death Monkeys 6, Wolves 10 Archers 6.
Highest finishes: Steve Morley 106 and Ann Leslie 125.
Bridge Burners 10, What's the Point 6; Phantom Throwers 8, Red Barons 6; 60's are Us 8, Tons of Bull 6.
Highest finishes: John Warlters 96, Nicole Rodgers 77.
Jayson Wilson scored a 171 and 180s went to Darren Hanson, Sean Linnane, Bill Potter, Dominic Fahey, Shane Jackson (2), Laurie Loch (2), Rob Drift, Ryan Gerhardy, Ian Martin (2), Andrew Smith, Jeff Hayes, Dave Dewey, Vernon Ahmed and John Clem.
