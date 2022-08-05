Bowman MP Henry Pike has voted against Australia's emissions reduction targets after the new laws passed the federal parliament's lower house.
Mr Pike joined all but one of his Liberal Party colleagues in voting against the laws that set a carbon emissions cut target of 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.
Liberal MP Bridget Archer was the only opposition member to vote with the government to pass the laws 89 votes to 55.
The 2030 commitment represents a step up from the former coalition government's unlegislated 26 to 28 per cent target, while bipartisan support remained for the 2050 target.
The new laws also include greater transparency, strengthened requirements on the Climate Change Authority, and stated a clear intention to drive climate action.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was pleased with how the crossbench collaborated with the government on the legislation.
The Prime Minister was, however, critical of the Coalition for not backing the bill after opposition Leader Peter Dutton told his joint party room prior to the vote that legislation was not essential to put in place the 43 per cent target.
"They have an opportunity, when the legislation gets to the Senate, to change their mind and to bring themselves into the 21st century and make themselves relevant to the debate," the Prime Minister said.
"Australians who have been impacted by droughts, floods and bushfires know the impact of climate change is real (and) we need a response which is real."
Mr Pike said the legislation was "unhelpful" for creating jobs and economic activity in Queensland.
"It is easy for MPs from inner Melbourne, Sydney, or even Tasmania, to support it," he said.
"But for those of us wanting to create jobs and economic activity in Queensland, this legislation will be very unhelpful.
"Enshrining Labor's emissions reduction target in legislation simply provides green activists with new opportunities to tie projects up in the courts.
"To get this legislation through the parliament big concessions have been made to the Greens and Teals, including making it harder for agencies like the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and Export Finance Australia to support Queensland energy, resource and agricultural projects."
Following consultation with the Greens, the government agreed to ensure the emissions reduction target could only go up in the future, with a mechanism in place to increase its ambition.
The government and the opposition voted against amendments proposed by the Greens and independent MP Andrew Wilkie to lift the emissions reduction target to 75 per cent by 2030 and net zero by 2035.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
