Bowman MP Henry Pike votes against raising emissions reduction targets

By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 9:00pm
Bowman MP Henry Pike joined all but one of his Liberal Party colleagues in voting against raising emissions reduction targets.

Bowman MP Henry Pike has voted against Australia's emissions reduction targets after the new laws passed the federal parliament's lower house.

