Labor MPs have written to their own health minister and Metro South Health to get eligible Redland residents easier access to free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits.
This week the state government announced concession card holders would be able to access five free RAT kits a month until the end of October from Queensland Health facilities.
The kits are available at community health centres at Wynnum Manly, Beenleigh, Inala and Browns Plains.
Capalaba MP Don Brown and Redlands MP Kim Richards are disappointed that vulnerable residents must travel to collect RAT kits and have called for an better access in Redlands
Mr Brown said making RATs accessible was crucial for the community as the state heads into the peak of its COVID wave expected in late August.
"We have a population of more than 160,000 people here in Redlands and it's simply not good enough that our seniors and other vulnerable residents have to travel more than half an hour to get to their closet collection point," he said.
"Our seniors want to do all they can to protect themselves and their families from COVID and we should be making it as easy as possible to people to keep themselves healthy," he said.
Ms Richards said although she welcomed the free RAT scheme, she was concerned for vulnerable people in the Redlands.
"I've had lots of residents, particularly, our seniors, who spend a lot of time with their grandkids and are concerned about the risk of COVID as we enter the winter peak," she said.
"These residents are already faced with challenges including rising petrol prices and the cost-of-living pressures. They don't want to be travelling long distances to the City or Logan, to access their RATs each month."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the pair's call had fallen short of meeting the needs of the Redlands community.
"With COVID-19 numbers remaining high, everyone should have access to free tests just like they have access to free vaccines," he said.
"Had the State government not wasted $220 million plus on the aptly-labelled 'White Elephant' Wellcamp Quarantine Facility, it could have done something far more proactive and supplied free RAT tests to all."
