Labor MPs call for better COVID test access in the Redlands

By Emily Lowe
August 8 2022 - 5:00am
Labor MPs have called on their own government to make RAT kits more accessable for vulnetable Redland residents.

Labor MPs have written to their own health minister and Metro South Health to get eligible Redland residents easier access to free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits.

