TWO northern Queensland councillors say elected representatives should be required to undergo regular drug and alcohol testing and face OIA scrutiny if found in breach of rules.
Fran Mann and Martin Bella have drafted a drug and alcohol policy which they intend to present at a future ordinary meeting of Mackay Regional Council.
Advertisement
The move to bring a policy before the chamber comes after Redlands Mayor Karen Williams crashed a council-owned Lexus into trees while more than triple the legal limit.
Cr Mann said she and Bella had been discussing a drug and alcohol policy over many years and expected that it would be well received among councillors.
"It always came back to councillors not being classed as staff," she said.
"We are classed as contractors to council, therefore our staff drug and alcohol policy doesn't include councillors.
"Over the years, many councillors have said 'we would be very happy to participate in drug and alcohol testing'.
"We would like to see three random tests a year and also the ability to test on suspicion if we think somebody may be impaired."
Cr Mann said the pair "did not have a lot to go on" when they worked together on the policy because few councils had a drug and alcohol policy for elected representatives.
"I would think that other councils would be looking at how they address that," she said.
"People see us as community leaders and I believe that our ratepayers have a right to expect that we will conduct ourselves in the best possible way at all times."
Cr Bella hoped other Queensland councils would adopt the policy, saying councillor behaviour should be "impeccable" when representing the community.
"If our staff have to be subjected to this sort of testing, why shouldn't we?" he said.
"I was quite stunned when I found it [a drug and alcohol policy] didn't apply to us. There are sections in the act and code of conduct but no specific policy."
Punishments suggested for a failed test include a complaint being lodged with the Office of the Independent Assessor.
Cr Mann said they worked in consultation with Mackay council's executive officer and the policy would tie in with the Queensland councillor code of conduct.
"This council and the last council has largely said 'we are happy to have random drug and alcohol tests'," she said.
Cr Bella said the policy was "common sense" and anybody who was not on board would have questions to answer.
"There is no valid reason not to support this except if you're worried about being wedged," he said.
Advertisement
"I have no problem at all ... with scrutiny from other councils if they think they can improve it or there are loopholes. Obviously there is nothing wrong with amending a policy.
"It is about showing leadership to our staff and giving absolute clarity of thought to decisions that impact people's lives."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.