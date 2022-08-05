Weekly wrap: Different perspectives foster debate

If you read our letters section this week, you'll see many Bulletin readers are unhappy with the mayor's decision to stay and not resign after her recent drink driving court appearance. From the mayor's perspective, I am sure she probably expected that, but what she was surely not expecting was text messages sent directly to her. Whatever your view on the mayor's situation, I am sure most would agree sending expletive-laden text messages is not acceptable. Jordi Crick tells us what was in these text messages.