Weekly wrap: Different perspectives foster debate

G'day readers,
The Bulletin team reflected on presenting opposing perspectives in our yarns this week in the newsroom.
Where it is possible, we always try to do it because it is a great way to provide balance. But, presenting different perspectives is also an excellent way to foster debate amongst our readers, something I have always tried to do in my career.
Many people look at the Cleveland CBD and some empty shops and see doom and gloom. A Cleveland Business owner and the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce hope to dispel myths that the main street in Cleveland is "dead." They give our Emily Lowe a different perspective, it makes for interesting reading.
When discussing politics, you rarely hear people say both sides have equally good points. Emily brings us one such yarn this week. Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson and Capalaba MP Don Brown have similarly good points regarding taxpayer money spent on the Wellcamp hotel Quarantine facility. What do you think?
If you read our letters section this week, you'll see many Bulletin readers are unhappy with the mayor's decision to stay and not resign after her recent drink driving court appearance. From the mayor's perspective, I am sure she probably expected that, but what she was surely not expecting was text messages sent directly to her. Whatever your view on the mayor's situation, I am sure most would agree sending expletive-laden text messages is not acceptable. Jordi Crick tells us what was in these text messages.
Jordi also reports the mayor has lost the majority backing of her councillor colleagues as she returned to work this week. Jordi tells us who supports Cr Williams' decision to stay and who doesn't.
Home ownership is probably the most significant investment we will ever make.
Jeremy Cook tells us in the Redlands region, the median house price fell by 1.4 per cent over the past month. His yarn compares us with national trends, and we hear from some experts about what to expect in the future.
I have always been a fan of ACM cartoonist David Pope. I'll leave you with his perspective on the return of parliament this week.
As always, I hope you have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
