Redlands Rugby Union ladies defeated Brisbane Irish in a stunning match on the weekend to rightfully earn themselves a spot in this weekend's grand final.
The girls are one step closer to bringing home the Queensland Suburban Rugby Union Women's Cup and will take on ladder leaders the Coomera Crushers.
Advertisement
On a stiff pitch, hardened from rain the night before, the sun shined over the Redland grounds for a fast game of rugby on Saturday.
Coach Cheyenne Campbell said the forwards set a solid platform with strong carries which allowed the backs to capitalise and score, getting the win over Brisbane Irish 54-10.
"The game was played in good spirits from both sides with some big hits and support play from both teams," she said.
"Brisbane Irish scored the first try off a fumble and snuck down the sideline to get on the board first.
"The forwards scored a great try off a rolling maul that shifted momentum for the team.
"The young players have really stepped up this season and are holding their own out there."
Campbell said next week's match would a tough final for the Muddies, having not yet beaten the Coomera side yet.
"We haven't won against Coomera this season but every game has gotten closer each time," she said.
"If we step up again we will give ourselves the best chance to win the grand final.
"We go in as defending champions, however, Coomera have set the bar quite high all season and we'll be ready for them come Saturday," Campbell said.
The Crushers have gone through the 2022 season undefeated as they head into the final and defeated the Redland Mudcrabs 34-26 the last time they met in round 12.
The girls' grand final will be held at the Coomera Sports Park this Saturday from 11am.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.