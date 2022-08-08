Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Mudcrabs women to take on Coomera in grand final

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alisa Wilson gets over the try line for the Redland Mudcrabs in the semi-final against Brisbane Irish. Picture by RC Sports Photography.

Redlands Rugby Union ladies defeated Brisbane Irish in a stunning match on the weekend to rightfully earn themselves a spot in this weekend's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.