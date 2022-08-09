A Redlands music therapist has retired after a career which spanned 40 years and provided entertainment and stimulation to many aged-care residents around Redlands.
Allan Zsolczay began his career as a music therapist by volunteering with his friend 'Del', following her around to different aged care homes to provide support and comfort to residents through music.
Mr Zscolczay said music therapy was a way for him to spread joy to people who were hurting.
"A lot of people would get emotional. One lady was so emotional that she said to me, 'Don't ever stop Allan, don't ever stop doing what you're doing'," he said.
Music therapy is commonly used in the healthcare profession to support people and improve their health and wellbeing. It is a research-based practice that aims to improve the quality of life for individuals.
After many years volunteering as a music therapist, Mr Zsolczay's work was finally recognised by Queensland Health who hired him permanently on a part-time contract to work two or three times a week.
"I would do two to three days for a long time and Queensland Health were very good to do that for me," he said.
Throughout his career, Mr Zsolczay performed everything from Slim Dusty and John Denver to Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond.
"I probably had about 400 songs in my head and I used to pick one or two that I would pick each day," said Mr Zsolczay.
"I would never get bored with it either," he said.
"I would like it because I like playing guitar and it was good for me to learn, play and sing."
Mr Zsolczay said he learnt all his songs from watching others play and then played them from memory.
"No books, I did it by memory and I think you learn better that way."
Since retiring from music therapy, Mr Zsolczay continues to play his guitar at the Redlands Country Music Club.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
