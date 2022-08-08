Archie to Folk Redlands

Archie O'Donnell is the featured artist for Folk Redlands when he performs at the Victoria Point bowls club, 3 Poinciana Avenue from 3pm on August 21.
Folk Redlands' Colin Nightingale said O'Donnell's voice reminded him of Eric Bogle.
"When I listen to him, the voice brings to mind Eric Bogle and for good reason. Fozzie (O'Donnell) also comes from Scotland and not too far from where Eric Bogle hails. Fozzie is also known as a talented vocalist, musician and session musician who has been in the music industry for many years," Mr Nightingale said.
Born in Dalmuir near Glasgow, he grew up in Balloch, Loch Lomond and in his teens moved to the southside of Glasgow.
He has played in folk ceilidh band Clachnacuddin and toured extensively in Europe, the UK and also performed as soloist in folk clubs and venues in Scotland and Ireland. He became a solo performer in 2013.
Mr Nightingale said his music style varied from traditional Scottish and Irish songs and tunes to more contemporary music including John Martin and Richard Thompson depending on the audience and venue.
O'Donnell has consistently performed at The Eden Music Festival. He has been one of the main acts at Rabbie's Tavern in Dumfries since 2013. He moved to Brisbane in March 2022 where he plans to reside permanently.
"Fozzie has a wicked sense of humour - a little reminiscent of Billy Conolly."
The event will start at 1pm with a two-hour blackboard (open microphone) until 3pm when the headliner will perform until 4pm.
Entry is free, but donations are accepted. Folk Redlands is a not for profit association.
