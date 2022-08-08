Redland City Bulletin

A bit of Scotland for Folk Redlands

Updated August 8 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:33am
Archie to Folk Redlands

Archie O'Donnell is the featured artist for Folk Redlands when he performs at the Victoria Point bowls club, 3 Poinciana Avenue from 3pm on August 21.

