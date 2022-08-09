Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton was in the Redlands this week to speak at an invitation-only forum about cost of living issues.
Mr Dutton spoke with bayside businesses and residents compiled from a specifically selected small list of locals to talk about interest rate rises, supply chain issues, and cost of living pressures on Monday.
It comes as the LNP leader calls on the Labor Government to develop an economic plan to ease cost of living pressures for Australians.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said Redland residents were struggling with interest rate rises from the Reserve Bank of Australia tries to combat inflation which is raising the cost of living.
"It was invaluable to get the firsthand accounts from locals about how the current economic circumstances are affecting their businesses and households," Mr Pike said.
Mr Pike said the event was invitation only.
He said businesses had reluctantly been forced to pass cost increases to local consumers and called for better economic support.
"No government can control the circumstances they face, but they must take action to address the challenges that confront them," Mr Pike said.
