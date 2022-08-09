Redland City Bulletin

LNP Leader visits Redlands to hear cost of living concerns

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:00pm
Federal LNP leader Peter Dutton and Bowman MP Henry Pike speak with Redland residents about cost of living pressures. Picture supplied.

Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton was in the Redlands this week to speak at an invitation-only forum about cost of living issues.

