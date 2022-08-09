Redland City Bulletin

Ipswich man charged with assault after punch thrown outside North Stradbroke Island bottle shop

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 9:00pm
A 35-year-old man was allegedly punched in the head outside a Redlands bottle shop.

A 32-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with assault after a man was allegedly punched outside a Redlands bottle shop.

