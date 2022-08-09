A 32-year-old Ipswich man has been charged with assault after a man was allegedly punched outside a Redlands bottle shop.
Police allege the Ipswich man approached a 35-year-old Dunwich local and punched him in the side of the head shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, August 3.
Advertisement
The incident led to a fight between the pair which ended with both men being separated.
The 32-year-old alleged offender from Brassall suffered a suspected broken hand and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court this month charged with assault.
Police say the Dunwich man sustained bruising and had his shirt ripped during the incident.
The men were not known to each other.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
"This assault was completely unprovoked and simply gratuitous violence. One punch can kill," he said.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.