A young New South Wales man has been charged with drink-driving after blowing over the legal limit while visiting North Stradbroke Island.
Police say they pursued a moped convoy at Point Lookout just before 9pm on Saturday, July 30 when two riders allegedly crossed double white lines and grass in an attempt to dodge interception.
The 20-year-old New South Wales man was allegedly found walking away from a parked moped a short time later and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.071.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan warned motorists that drink-drivers would be caught.
"This man knew he was over the legal limit [but] he chose to ignore police direction."
Several island visitors have also been fined for speeding in the past week, with many telling officers they were running late for the barge back to the mainland.
Among the highest speeds recorded was on East Coast Road, where a 35-year-old Paddington man was clocked travelling at 109km/h in a 80km/h zone.
Officers also caught a 31-year-old Gympie man speeding 35km/h over the limit in a 60km/h zone on Main Beach at Point Lookout.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
