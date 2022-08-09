Redland City Bulletin

New South Wales man charged with drink driving after police pursuit on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has blown over the legal limit while on an interstate trip to North Stradbroke Island.

A young New South Wales man has been charged with drink-driving after blowing over the legal limit while visiting North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.