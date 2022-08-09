The music of Judith Durham will live on with Alexandra Hills soprano Mirusia continuing to perform the songs as a soloist and with the remaining members of the Seekers.
Mirusia said she was contacted by her manager Robert Rigby 15 minutes after Judith Durham died on August a5 nd let out a 'gasp' as he relayed the news.
Advertisement
"I can't take it in. It was such a surprise. I only spoke to her before she died and saw her in Melbourne before Covid. I knew she was suffering with ill health, but you never think it's going to happen. It seemed to me to be out of the blue," she said.
Mirusia performed with Judith Durham and the members of the Seekers band in 2011, doing 11 shows.
"It was a seminal moment for me, performing with Judith," she said.
"I was eight when Dad bought the 25th anniversary album of the Seekers and he called me over to listen to her voice. He said that one day I might be able to sing like her and there I was in that room at Victoria Point singing along, complete with applause at the end because this was a live album. I never really thought that one day I would know her and perform alongside her," she said.
In 2019, Mirusia performed with the original Seekers again in Salute to the Seekers, this time as the female voice of the group and with the permission of Judith Durham.
"You can never be her. You just can't. But I was honoured to sing her songs and I did so with the utmost respect. Her sister Beverley even came to the show."
The tour was cut short by Covid and Mirusia said it was tipped now to continue, this time with a special tribute to Judith Durham.
"Last time, we performed at QPAC, but this time I hope to include the Redlands in the tour. Of course we are planning something for Judith."
She said she was pleased to hear that all members of the Seekers were able to speak to Judith before her death.
"That was very special to them. They are a great group to work with - so different and so talented."
Currently embarking on her Songbird tour, which runs until mid October, Mirusia said she always included Seekers songs as part of her personal repertoire.
"She is a part of my life and my career. In this tour, I will definitely honour her," she said.
Mirusia is best known as a member of the Andre Rieu company.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.