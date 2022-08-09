Redland City Bulletin

Mirusia keeps Seekers music alive

By Linda Muller
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:36am, first published 11:24am
SEEKERS: Mirusia has promised to keep the music of the Seekers alive to honour her friend Judith Durham.

The music of Judith Durham will live on with Alexandra Hills soprano Mirusia continuing to perform the songs as a soloist and with the remaining members of the Seekers.

